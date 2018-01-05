Fashion blogger: Interview with the gorgeous Fash-ling

Fashion blogger: Interview with Fash-ling Aisling Megan: The face behind Fash-ling



Aisling Megan is the face behind style and fashion blog Aisling Megan is the face behind style and fashion blog Fash-ling where she posts her fashion musings and outfit inspirations. Describing herself as having "ginger hair and fashion flair" her blog is a must visit for affordable high street style with a twist. Fash-ling Q & A



How would you describe your blog? I would describe my blog as mostly a ‘what I wore today’ type blog, the majority of my posts show my style and the outfits I wear day-to-day.



I also include a few beauty reviews and fashion pondering type posts, basically all the things that interest me the most. It’s really a place for me to witter on about everything that goes through my brain and it’s there for people to read if they like it! What or who inspired you to start your blog?



It was only when my friend

I read all the big fashion blogs like Sea of Shoes and Blonde Salad for years but I always thought that you had to be super stunning and own all designer things to blog.It was only when my friend Leanne started her beauty blog that I started discovering more and more UK High Street blogs and thought, hey I could do this! What advice would you give to anyone looking to start a blog? Do it!! That is simply it. Enjoy it, write about whatever you like and hopefully people will like it. I don’t really have any other tips apart from that. My life has changed so much since I started blogging and I honestly can’t believe I didn’t start sooner!



A few of Fashling's favourite things: Mascara, Chanel, Mulberry, Blush and Marina Diamandis What are your favourite high street stores? By the amount of clothes in my wardrobe, I would have to say Topshop! But I’ve been really loving Zara and H&M at the moment.

Which designers do you covet most? In terms of accessories I love Miu Miu, Mulberry and Celine! When it comes to clothing I really love the simplicity of Chloe and Stella McCartney and I simply adore Diane Von Furstenberg for all things bright and colourful!

For you, which fashion items are always in style? A classic Chanel flap bag. What beauty products can’t you live without? Eyebrow shadow! I have absolutely no eyebrows so I need to fill them in everyday. Apart from that, I could not live without mascara, blush or lipsticks, but what girl can?!

Finish the sentence... Fashion is... Utterly fabulous, and all your own. Who do you think always dresses well? I’m going to go for the obvious with Olivia Palermo, if I could steal her wardrobe, I would be a very happy girl! I also love Marina Diamandis’ style, ever since that hippo dress, she has been firmly on my radar! Who are the top three people you follow on Twitter? I guess it depends what you mean, for ‘fashion’ @BritishVogue @Grazia_Live and @dkny are absolute musts. In terms of other bloggers, my favourites are @PoppyD @winyeemichelle and @LauraLeighBlogs

