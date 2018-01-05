- Fashion blog: Interview with Ros Jana from Clothes, Camera and Coffee

Fashion blogger interview: Roz Jana - Clothes, Cameras and Coffee



Rosalind Jana is blogger behind



Vogue Talent Contest winner, fashionista, ex-model, and spinal surgery survivor, Rosalind has achieved a lot by the age of seventeen - not least the phenomenal success of her very own fashion blog.



We love Clothes Cameras and Coffee for the gorgeous fashion portraits and Rosalind's musings on all things from art to accessories to vintage fashion finds.



We caught up with Rosalind to find out more about her unique blog...

Roz Jana Q&A:

How would you describe your blog? What makes your blog different?

It's a blog that covers fashion, photography, literature and culture - balancing visuals and written elements. I like to approach each post as an illustrated article, whether on the subjective nature of beauty, forties dance halls or favourite childhood authors. What inspired you to start your blog? It was a cumulative process. My mum and other various family members had always been very stylish (my grandma was an actress in the sixties), but it was the battered, second hand Vogues that piqued my interest.

I bought old copies from charity shops to rip out the images, and slowly became fascinated with the clothes themselves. At the same time, a friend of mine was very interested in fashion photography, and so we collaborated on shoots.



I provided outfits from my dressing up box and 'appropriated' vintage dresses that my mum had bought in her student days.





The blog itself was quite a spur of the moment decision. I was introduced to the concept of fashion blogging by a good friend of mine, and, on a day off from school, I decided on a whim to start my own - using photos from the shoots mentioned above.

I have now been working on it for nearly three years, and in the course of that time I nurtured my own interest in photography, left my model agency, underwent spinal surgery, have attended LFW several times and slowly changed the content of my blog to focus on the writing as well as the photos. What advice would you give to anyone looking to start a blog? Don't start your blog because you desire fame or recognition - work on it because you love it. Passion for clothes, or an interest in imaginative outfits and the ideas behind them, is always much more interesting than trying to fit a certain market.



Although one must be aware of audience, the beauty of blogs is how personal and full of potential they are as a medium.

What are your favourite high street stores? I’m afraid that I don’t shop on the high street any more – I prefer charity shops, vintage markets and jumble sales for seeking out new clothes!

Which designers do you covet most? I favour many of the designers that show at LFW – from the well established, such as Mulberry and Burberry, to the up and coming, including Fyodor Golan and Corrie Nielson.



These latter two labels elevate design to highly creative levels, and the clothes appear couture-like in their craftsmanship. I also love Mary Katrantzou’s innovative prints, Erdem’s beautiful dresses and Henrietta Ludgate’s architectural shapes.



For you, which fashion items are always in style? I guess that many of the classics, such as white silk shirts or black tuxedo jackets, are always in style because they are timeless and ageless.



A personal favourite for me though are fifties cotton sundresses. They are simple and very easy to wear. I bought a new one yesterday – it’s royal blue with a delicate criss-cross pattern and a full skirt. What beauty products can’t you live without? Red lipstick and brown eyeliner - I use both regularly. Brown kohl eyeliner is softer and subtler than black, and red lipstick always reminds me of Hollywood movies from the thirties. However, I am prone to losing both regularly.

Finish the sentence... Fashion is... Fashion is celebrated, analysed or belittled - seasonal changes are the wheels moving the industry forward, but power comes from charged imagination and fantasy's gilded touch. Who do you think always dresses well? She’s not a fashion icon, but I love the colourful exuberance of Camila Batmanghelidjh – I can’t think of anyone else who externalises their personality as well as she does. I also admire the way that Vivienne Westwood and Tilda Swinton have forged their own individuality, and my friend Who are the top three people you follow on Twitter? Livia Firth @liviafirth

Foyles Bookshop @Foyles

Linda Grant @lindasgrant

