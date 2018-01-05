>
>
>
Essentials

Fashion blogger trend test: Fash-ling does printed trousers

Fashion blogger trend test: Fash-ling does printed trousers 

Printed trousers are right on trend this season - and for some of us, the thought of drawing attention to our thighs with pattern is a little daunting to say the least.

We asked fashion blogger, Aisling Megan, of style blog Fash-ling, to take on the trend and show how to get it right with printed trousers.
- Fashion blogger trend test: Fash-ling does printed trousers

Look 1: The new jean  

Shirt - River Island, Jeans - River Island, Shoes - Office, Necklace - Topshop, Watch - Guess, Bracelet - Oasis.

For a simple way to ease yourself in to the patterned trend, go for a subtle print like these jeans. It's great way to introduce the tribal pattern in to your wardrobe without going for all out color. Complete the look with a cool white tee and some plain accessories.

Look 2: The double print

Shirt - Miss Selfridge, Trousers - H&M, Shoes - Zara, Necklace - Forever 21, Watch - Guess.
If you're ready to embrace prints wholeheartedly then the double clashing print is the way to go. You can pair any two prints together, but I've found it's best to keep a simple base color - like the black on trousers and shirt.

Look 3: The polka dot
 

Shirt - H&M, Trousers - Topshop, Shoes - New Look, Necklace - Topshop, Watch - Guess.
Another great way to ease yourself in to patterns is with polka dots, as they're not as busy as other patterns they are fairly easy to wear. Heer I've teamed it with this season's hottest shape - the peplum, to keep it young and fresh.

 Look 4: The work wardrobe
 

Blazer - Forever 21, Top - ASOS, Trousers - Whistles, Shoes - Kurt Geiger, Necklace - Topshop, Watch - Guess.
It's time to introduce color in to your working life with these amazing pink tailored trousers. It's a great way to show your fun but smart side. Keep the rest of the look plain and simple, and you're sure to be on to a winner.

  Look 5: The monochrome

Shirt -Topshop, Trousers - Seventh Wonderland, Shoes - Office, Watch - Guess.
If all else fails, keep it monochrome. In this outfit I've really let the trousers do the talking. Chose a relaxed style, and again you're bang on trend with the pajama shape trousers.

You might also like...
Style yourself like a celeb How to be a successful blogger  Red carpet hair and beauty



Which look gets your vote?
Look 1: The new jean
Look 2: The double print
Look 3: The polka dot
Look 4: The work wardrobe
Look 5 - The monochrome

  
Fashion Editor
07/05/2012
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
The World's Most Iconic PhotographsSexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         