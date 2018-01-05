Fashion blogger trend test: Fash-ling does printed trousers Printed trousers are right on trend this season - and for some of us, the thought of drawing attention to our thighs with pattern is a little daunting to say the least.



We asked fashion blogger, Aisling Megan, of style blog Fash-ling, to take on the trend and show how to get it right with printed trousers.



Look 1: The new jean Shirt - River Island, Jeans - River Island, Shoes - Office, Necklace - Topshop, Watch - Guess, Bracelet - Oasis.





For a simple way to ease yourself in to the patterned trend, go for a subtle print like these jeans. It's great way to introduce the tribal pattern in to your wardrobe without going for all out color. Complete the look with a cool white tee and some plain accessories Look 2: The double print Shirt - Miss Selfridge, Trousers - H&M, Shoes - Zara, Necklace - Forever 21, Watch - Guess. If you're ready to embrace prints wholeheartedly then the double clashing print is the way to go. You can pair any two prints together, but I've found it's best to keep a simple base color - like the black on trousers and shirt.

Look 3: The polka dot

Shirt - H&M, Trousers - Topshop, Shoes - New Look, Necklace - Topshop, Watch - Guess. Another great way to ease yourself in to patterns is with polka dots, as they're not as busy as other patterns they are fairly easy to wear. Heer I've teamed it with this season's hottest shape - the peplum, to keep it young and fresh.



Look 4: The work wardrobe

Blazer - Forever 21, Top - ASOS, Trousers - Whistles, Shoes - Kurt Geiger, Necklace - Topshop, Watch - Guess. It's time to introduce color in to your working life with these amazing pink tailored trousers. It's a great way to show your fun but smart side. Keep the rest of the look plain and simple, and you're sure to be on to a winner.



Shirt -Topshop, Trousers - Seventh Wonderland, Shoes - Office, Watch - Guess. If all else fails, keep it monochrome. In this outfit I've really let the trousers do the talking. Chose a relaxed style, and again you're bang on trend with the pajama shape trousers.



Which look gets your vote? Look 1: The new jean Look 2: The double print Look 3: The polka dot Look 4: The work wardrobe Look 5 - The monochrome

