Essentials

Fashion buy: BANK Fashion finds

Fashion buy: BANK Fashion finds 

It really doesn't take much to win us over. Offer us on-trend togs at a decent price and we'll be eternally grateful. That's why we've just made a new fashion friend. BANK Fashion.

Our latest online fashion discovery has tonsa gear that we can't wait to wear - check out our hot favourites... 
Make peace not war - Fashion buy: BANK Fashion finds
Make peace not war

Chill out in this dipped hem chiffon top. Peace to the people.

Black Ribbon Top
RRP: £18.00 
Available from BANK Fashion  

Daisy dress
Daisy dress

Go girly in this floral number. 

Daisy dress
RRP: £40.00
Available from BANK Fashion

Splish splash
Splish splash
Rubber up in these wet weather booties - perfect for British summertime.
 
Dizzy Pickabow Boots
RRP: £18.00
Available from BANK Fashion

Summer scarf
Summer scarf
Add some skull and cross bones humour to your look with this light scarf.
Instant cool.
 
Skull scarf
RRP: £10.00
Available from BANK Fashion

Are you as smitten as we are yet? That's four cool as can be items for under a hundred big ones. Who said being a fashion addict had to be expensive?!

 

Fashion Editor
08/06/2012
Essentials
