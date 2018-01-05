Fashion buy: BANK Fashion finds

Make peace not war

Chill out in this dipped hem chiffon top. Peace to the people.



Black Ribbon Top

RRP: £18.00

Available from BANK Fashion



Daisy dress

Go girly in this floral number.



Daisy dress

RRP: £40.00

Available from BANK Fashion



Rubber up in these wet weather booties - perfect for British summertime.



Dizzy Pickabow Boots

RRP: £18.00

Available from BANK Fashion



Summer scarf

Add some skull and cross bones humour to your look with this light scarf.

Instant cool.

Skull scarf

RRP: £10.00

Available from BANK Fashion





Are you as smitten as we are yet? That's four cool as can be items for under a hundred big ones. Who said being a fashion addict had to be expensive?!





