Fashion buy: BANK Fashion finds
It really doesn't take much to win us over. Offer us on-trend togs at a decent price and we'll be eternally grateful. That's why we've just made a new fashion friend. BANK Fashion.
Our latest online fashion discovery has tonsa gear that we can't wait to wear - check out our hot favourites...
Chill out in this dipped hem chiffon top. Peace to the people.
Black Ribbon Top
RRP: £18.00
Available from BANK Fashion
Go girly in this floral number.
Daisy dress
RRP: £40.00
Available from BANK Fashion
Rubber up in these wet weather booties - perfect for British summertime.
Dizzy Pickabow Boots
RRP: £18.00
Available from BANK Fashion
Add some skull and cross bones humour to your look with this light scarf.
Instant cool.
Skull scarf
RRP: £10.00
Available from BANK Fashion
Are you as smitten as we are yet? That's four cool as can be items for under a hundred big ones. Who said being a fashion addict had to be expensive?!
Fashion Editor
08/06/2012
