Fashion buy: Caggie Dunlop's digital print dress Caggie Dunlop looking darling in digital print © Sipa

We heart Caggie Dunlop's maxi dress look. She rocked up at the Titanic 3D premier two steps ahead, already dressed in sexy summer wear.



This digitial print maxi is rather gorgeous so we've taken the liberty of trying to steal some of her style credentials with high street equivalents from Miss Selfridge's latest diffusion range, Miss S which is exclusively designed by their in-house team, and inspired by directional prints.



Miss S - Yes please! © Miss Selfridge





The pastel tones, floaty fabrics and soft shapes are just where it's at for spring summer style. This 'Designed by' Butterful maxi is £85.00 and will keep you looking beautifully on trend all summer long.



Designed by Butterfly Maxi

RRP: £85.00

Available from Miss Selfridge

