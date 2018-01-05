Fashion buy: Fearne Cotton's spiky shoes Queen of cool, Fearne Cotton, was spotted rocking a pair of seriously stylish spiky shoes after her radio show last week.







Spiky Shoes Better yet, they’re from super affordable online retailer Daisy Street, meaning you could snap up a pair for under £50.00 - bargain alert!These grungy-yet-chic booties suit the rock chick mum-to-be down to the ground, and we love her choice of black midi dress and on- trend camouflage jacket.Copy Fearne’s style for ultimate grunge appeal, or team with skin tight skinnies and a band tee for something a little bit different.However you choose to wear them, we're sure these seriously fierce booties will make you look every bit the fashionista. RRP: £39.99 Available from Daisy Street





