Fashion buy: Fearne Cotton's spiky shoes
Queen of cool, Fearne Cotton, was spotted rocking a pair of seriously stylish spiky shoes after her radio show last week.
Better yet, they’re from super affordable online retailer Daisy Street, meaning you could snap up a pair for under £50.00 - bargain alert!
These grungy-yet-chic booties suit the rock chick mum-to-be down to the ground, and we love her choice of black midi dress and on-trend camouflage jacket.
Copy Fearne’s style for ultimate grunge appeal, or team with skin tight skinnies and a band tee for something a little bit different.
However you choose to wear them, we're sure these seriously fierce booties will make you look every bit the fashionista.
Spiky Shoes
RRP: £39.99
Available from Daisy Street
Abby Driver
05/09/2012
