Fashion buy: Matthew Williamson jewellery

Fashion buy: Matthew Williamson jewellery 

Disc necklace £40.00 © Matthew Williamson - Fashion buy: Matthew Williamson jewellery
Disc necklace £40.00
The summer always gives us a chance to embrace our inner bohemian, and Matthew Williamson's exclusive Florescent beaded diamante jewellery range has got the balance just right with his ratio of glamour to boho.
Floro earrings £25.00 © Matthew Williamson
Floro earrings £25.00

These jewellery pieces are a slice of designer style for highstreet price tag making them an instant hit with the sofeminine team.

We adore the combination of bling and bright with neon hues and chunky beading - if we only buy one piece of jewellery this summer (if we could ever be that disciplined) we'd push this to the top of our must-have list.

Matthew Williamson's Floro collection is exclusively available online from www.debenhams.com 



Do you love it or loathe it?
Love this!
Ew loathe it!

  
18/04/2012
