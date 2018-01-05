>
Fashion buy: Mischa Barton cardigan

Fashion buy: Mischa Barton cardigan

Mischa Barton, the OC's original queen of cool has launched a fashion boutique online - Mischa's Place - and we've just fallen for this cutesome cardi.

Yep, we kid you not, now you can get your dose of boho chic and California-meets-New York brand of cool from one online location.

Having modelled for Calvin Klein and designed bags for ASOS Mischa Barton is no stranger to trend setting - we've already book marked her boutique for lunchtime musing.

This cardi is totally perfect for our changeable British seasons and with an embelleshed collar it's right on trend for this A/W's folky fashion foray.

All you need now is a bigger budget. This cosy number will set you back a bit, but for the kudos (and warmth) it's totally worth saving for.

The Chloe Cardigan
RRP: £140.00
Available from Mischa's Place 











  

07/08/2012
Essentials
