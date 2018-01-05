Fashion buy: Project D's Kenco handbag 

>
We couldn't function in the morning without a little help from coffee and no fashionista worth her salt would be caught without her handbag - so combining coffee and handbags is obviously an inspired idea.

That's what happened when Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset of fashion brand Project D teamed up with Kenco Millicano - putting their fashion talents together to bring us girls the K-bag, which is big enough to carry Kenco's instant coffee stick packs, make-up bag, spare pair of shoes and all those other hand bag musts.

We're all for any collaboration that results in the birth of a new 'it' bag.

The K bag is an easy item to add to your wish list - with studs (so rock 'n' roll) and black leather snakeskin print, it even has a detachable interior which means it can double up as a clutch on evenings out.

Did someone say day to night transition piece?Yup, the K bag is pretty spesh.

And it's already got a celeb following - check out who's been wearing K Bag...

04/04/2012
