Fashion buy: Project D's Kenco handbag



We couldn't function in the morning without a little help from coffee and no fashionista worth her salt would be caught without her handbag - so combining coffee and handbags is obviously an inspired idea.That's what happened when Dannii Minogue and Tabitha Somerset of fashion brand Project D teamed up with Kenco Millicano - putting their fashion talents together to bring us girls the K-bag, which is big enough to carry Kenco's instant coffee stick packs, make-up bag, spare pair of shoes and all those other hand bag musts.We're all for any collaboration that results in the birth of a new 'it' bag.The K bag is an easy item to add to your wish list - with studs (so rock 'n' roll) and black leather snakeskin print, it even has a detachable interior which means it can double up as a clutch on evenings out.Did someone say day to night transition piece?Yup, the K bag is pretty spesh.And it's already got a celeb following - check out who's been wearing K Bag...