Fashion buy: Rihanna's cat eye sunglasses

We spotted Rihanna rocking a pair of seriously cool cat eye sunglasses, perfect if you want to pep up your look with a little celeb infused inspiration!

We think she looks every bit the diva here, but remember, mere mortals should stick to wearing them outside. Preferably when it's sunny! Unless, of course, you want to fool the pap's into thinking you're Hollywood royalty.
Either way, these cat eye sunglasses will ensure you're looking polished and VIP ready come rain or shine!

And the best part? These fashion forward, super celeb sun glasses are a bargain, coming in at under £10.00!

Team with a pared back sundress for a casual-yet-cool look, or pair with leather skinnys, a bright organge top and cherry red talons for a more RiRi approach.

Whatever the weather, we're sure you'll work it!
Fenella Retro Cats Eye Sunglasses
RRP: £9.95
Available from What's About Town




  
Abby Driver
12/09/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
