- Fashion buy: Rihanna's cat eye sunglasses

Either way, these cat eye sunglasses will ensure you're looking polished and VIP ready come rain or shine!And the best part? These fashion forward, super celeb sun glasses are a bargain, coming in at under £10.00!Team with a pared back sundress for a casual-yet-cool look, or pair with leather skinnys, a bright organge top and cherry red talons for a more RiRi approach.Whatever the weather, we're sure you'll work it! Fenella Retro Cats Eye Sunglasses

RRP: £9.95

Available from What's About Town





