Fashion buy: Vintage dresses from Silk and Sawdust
We're always looking for a new vintage fix - so when we stumbled across the fashion loot at Silk and Sawdust, our heart rate increased ever so slightly.
The vintage inspired dresses look like the real deal - and while they're not one of a kind you're sure to stand out in your retro attire. Style with vintage red nails and a forties style blowdry for maximum fashion impact.
We've picked our three fave fashion buys from the site - and if we can only buy one this payday we'll hard pressed to chose which to spend our pennies on...
Forties fashion
This button up, high waisted tea dress is ticking all the right boxes, retro style, on trend pastel shade and capped sleeves. We want this in our lives.
Antoinette Dress
RRP: £145.00
Buy it now
Gorgeous Gwyneth
Seventies style is all about that A-line skirt and long sleeves and the Gwyneth dress gets it just right. We're suckers for that tangerine hue too. So sweet.
Gwyneth Dress
RRP: £149.00
Flattering fifties
This silky number has clever waist drapery and slimming pattern to flatter your figure. The skirt drapes at the side giving a feminine floaty feel - vintage queens will love!
Hiroko Dress
RRP: £159.00
Buy it now
Ursula Dewey
22/05/2012
