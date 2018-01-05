Fashion buy: Vintage dresses from Silk and Sawdust We're always looking for a new vintage fix - so when we stumbled across the fashion loot at Silk and Sawdust, our heart rate increased ever so slightly.





The vintage inspired dresses look like the real deal - and while they're not one of a kind you're sure to stand out in your retro attire. Style with vintage red nails and a forties style blowdry for maximum fashion impact.



We've picked our three fave fashion buys from the site - and if we can only buy one this payday we'll hard pressed to chose which to spend our pennies on...

Forties fashion Antoinette Dress £145

This button up, high waisted tea dress is ticking all the right boxes, retro style, on trend pastel shade and capped sleeves. We want this in our lives.

Antoinette Dress

RRP: £145.00

Buy it now



Gorgeous Gwyneth Gwyneth dress: Seventies chic Seventies style is all about that A-line skirt and long sleeves and the Gwyneth dress gets it just right. We're suckers for that tangerine hue too. So sweet.

Gwyneth Dress

RRP: £149.00 Buy it now

Flattering fifties This silky number has clever waist drapery and slimming pattern to flatter your figure. The skirt drapes at the side giving a feminine floaty feel - vintage queens will love!



Hiroko Dress

RRP: £159.00

Buy it now You might also like... Street style inspiration Celeb hairstyles hit or miss Red carpet hair and beauty



Which dress gets your vote? The first dress: Antoinette Dress The second dress: Gwyneth Dress The third dress: Hiroko Dress

