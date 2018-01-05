>
Essentials

Fashion favourite ASOS Salon collection

Fashion favourite ASOS Salon collection

Vintage style with a high end finish and high street prices - thank you ASOS! Their exclusive Salon collection has just raised the bar for bargains in the style stakes and we've already rounded up the key pieces that will set heads turning.

Oh so feminine - Fashion favourite ASOS Salon collection
Oh so feminine

The Salon collection is a tribute to vintage style - but thankfully without the hefty prices heritage fashion can bring.

Inspired by vintage cuts, adorned with ornate embroidery, lace and floral print, every item in the Salon collection is so feminine - no wonder we're smitten.


Romantic? Hopelessly. With its semi sheer overlay and a drop waist this grey number has seduced us at first sight.

RRP: £140.00
Available from ASOS 

A sweetheart neckline and plenty of flowers - but this dress doesn't have to be girly - team with a leather jacket and lashings of eye liner to rock it up a touch.

RRP: £95.00
Available from ASOS


Crochet is cool. And this sunset number is on our wish list. For a nod to the sixties team with white shoes, a mini beehive and insane amounts of hairspray.

RRP: £120.00
Available from ASOS



Which look gets your vote?
Dress one - the drop waisted grey skater dress
Dress two - the floral number
Dress three - citrus crochet - yum!

  

08/05/2012
