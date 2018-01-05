Fashion favourite ASOS Salon collection Vintage style with a high end finish and high street prices - thank you ASOS! Their exclusive Salon collection has just raised the bar for bargains in the style stakes and we've already rounded up the key pieces that will set heads turning.



Oh so feminine

The Salon collection is a tribute to vintage style - but thankfully without the hefty prices heritage fashion can bring.



Inspired by vintage cuts, adorned with ornate embroidery, lace and floral print, every item in the Salon collection is so feminine - no wonder we're smitten.





Romantic? Hopelessly. With its semi sheer overlay and a drop waist this grey number has seduced us at first sight.



RRP: £140.00

Romantic? Hopelessly. With its semi sheer overlay and a drop waist this grey number has seduced us at first sight.



RRP: £95.00

A sweetheart neckline and plenty of flowers - but this dress doesn't have to be girly - team with a leather jacket and lashings of eye liner to rock it up a touch.

Crochet is cool. And this sunset number is on our wish list. For a nod to the sixties team with white shoes, a mini beehive and insane amounts of hairspray.



RRP: £120.00

Crochet is cool. And this sunset number is on our wish list. For a nod to the sixties team with white shoes, a mini beehive and insane amounts of hairspray.



Which look gets your vote? Dress one - the drop waisted grey skater dress Dress two - the floral number Dress three - citrus crochet - yum!

