Autumn - Winter

Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends

Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends
Fashion Trends AW11: Gothic Glam

Glamour goth

This season one look dominated: the glamour goth. Perhaps designers were paying homage to London’s Camden market, otherwise known as goth central. Either way, according to Belle Sauvage and Julien Macdonald, black is the new black.

But don’t fret too much over finding your old Marilyn Manson t-shirt; instead channel the whimsical eeriness of Miss Havisham. This trend is definitely more mourning aristocrat (as seen at Corrie Nielsen) than moshing teen. Lashings of black lace, smoky eyes and a butter-soft leather jacket should do the trick.

Belle Sauvage.

Image credit: Simon Armstrong
Selene Pearson
25/03/2011
