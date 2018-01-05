>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends
 Photo 9/9 
Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends
In this article

Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends


Fetish Fashionista
 


Once hidden away deep underground, fetish has found itself at the height of fashion. First The King’s Speech was filmed in a sex dungeon and now one of the hottest looks on the London catwalks was ‘fetish fashionista’. If the ‘glamour goth’ look just isn’t hardcore enough for you then you’re in the right place.

Bondage and straps were rife at Giles and Bora Aksu (pictured left), but to wear this look without inviting unwanted attention you’ll need to harness your styling skills. Cinch a wispy chiffon dress with black PVC, or wear a marl vest under a leather breastplate. This trend is strictly for show ponies - expect to see it on Gaga and her Little Monsters.
Selene Pearson
25/03/2011
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersCelebrity kids: Celebs with their offspring
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         