Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends

Once hidden away deep underground, fetish has found itself at the height of fashion . First The King’s Speech was filmed in a sex dungeon and now one of the hottest looks on the London catwalks was ‘fetish fashionista’. If the ‘glamour goth’ look just isn’t hardcore enough for you then you’re in the right place.Bondage and straps were rife at Giles and Bora Aksu (pictured left), but to wear this look without inviting unwanted attention you’ll need to harness your styling skills. Cinch a wispy chiffon dress with black PVC, or wear a marl vest under a leather breastplate. This trend is strictly for show ponies - expect to see it on Gaga and her Little Monsters.