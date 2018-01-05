In this article

















Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends

Fuzzy Bear

The most tactile and tempting of all the London



This

The most tactile and tempting of all the London trends was the many furry looks that were seen at Mulberry Fashion East and beyond. Fur is back in a big way this season, real and faux. Preferring to eschew the chinchilla, fox and rabbit we saw on the catwalk , we looked to the raw sheepskin jackets for inspiration.This trend is all about contrasting textures and is easy to carry-off. Teddy Bear jackets can be thrown over this season’s hottest skirt: the pleated midi and sheepskin vests can be worn peeking out from under overcoats, as seen at Paul Smith (left).