Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends
Fuzzy Bear
The most tactile and tempting of all the London trends
was the many furry looks that were seen at Mulberry
, Fashion
East and beyond. Fur is back in a big way this season, real and faux. Preferring to eschew the chinchilla, fox and rabbit we saw on the catwalk
, we looked to the raw sheepskin jackets for inspiration.
This trend
is all about contrasting textures and is easy to carry-off. Teddy Bear jackets can be thrown over this season’s hottest skirt: the pleated midi and sheepskin vests can be worn peeking out from under overcoats, as seen at Paul Smith
(left).