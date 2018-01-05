Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends

>
Autumn - Winter
Fuzzy Bear
 

The most tactile and tempting of all the London trends was the many furry looks that were seen at Mulberry, Fashion East and beyond. Fur is back in a big way this season, real and faux. Preferring to eschew the chinchilla, fox and rabbit we saw on the catwalk, we looked to the raw sheepskin jackets for inspiration.

This trend is all about contrasting textures and is easy to carry-off. Teddy Bear jackets can be thrown over this season’s hottest skirt: the pleated midi and sheepskin vests can be worn peeking out from under overcoats, as seen at Paul Smith (left).
Selene Pearson
25/03/2011
Tags Autumn - Winter
