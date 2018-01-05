Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends

Technophile

If you’re a follower of fashion, chances are you’re a technophile. We live in an age where phones are fashion accessories and Smythson makes (to die for) pink leather laptop cases. With this in mind this season is all about embracing technology. Editors moved from Moleskine notebooks to the iPad and Burberry broadcast their a/w11 fashion live on a screen in Piccadilly Circus.



Perhaps the easiest trend to adopt, all you have to do is log-on, switch-on and enjoy. Tom Ford may want to preserve the exclusivity of fashion with his top-secret salon shows but he can’t fight it: the digital age has brought fashion to us all.