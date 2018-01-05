Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends

>
Autumn - Winter
Shredded knits

Did you throw away your holey cashmere jumper the moths seemed to love so much? Bad move. Come autumn we’ll all be wearing broken down knits. As if plucked from Mugatu’s Derelict collection (for those who don’t get the Zoolander reference, to a DVD store with you now!) we saw tatty knitwear at Ashish (left) and Fashion East.

This is what Fashion insiders like to call a ‘tricky trend’ - it’s certainly a show look but how can it work in real time? If you’re brave enough to aim for the Kurt Cobain, grunge look then perhaps pair your knitwear with tailored trousers and heels. After all there’s a fine line between effortless and tatty.
Selene Pearson
25/03/2011
