Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends

Autumn - Winter
History girl

We are what can only be described as costume drama groupies. Whether a traditional BBC production or Sofia Coppola’s irreverent Marie Antoinette; it’s the costumes that get us every time. So imagine our delight at the historical fashions that somehow swept onto London’s catwalks.

Corrie Nielson once worked with Vivienne Westwood and seems to share Dame Viv’s love of historical silhouettes. Victorian bustles, renaissance crinolines and corsets punctuated her collection. Over at Prophetik it was more Maid Marian with empire line gowns in forest green.

This look is usually reserved for thespians on duty, so to avoid looking like a film extra look out for corseted tops that can be worn over sheer jersey t-shirts.
Selene Pearson
25/03/2011
Tags Autumn - Winter
