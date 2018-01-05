>
Autumn - Winter
Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends
  
Birds

We became the fashion world’s Bill Oddie this season, all a-twitter over the sudden avian obsession that has caught on. But whilst the streets of London held little more to see than feral pigeons, Mulberry sat a cluster of finches on branches at their a/w11 show and featured a rainbow bird print on a dress (pictured left).

Over at Orla Kiely it was bird motifs on delicate knitwear and trench coats. Such an easy trend, there’s really no need for us to interpret. Much more simple than actual bird watching, just look out for your feathered friends as they start to appear on clothing all around. Simple.
Selene Pearson
25/03/2011
Autumn - Winter
