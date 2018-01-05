Fashion Trends: AW11 fashion trends

>
Autumn - Winter
Pearly queen

Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend but there’s something about pearls that screams old school glamour. Said to be the ‘tears of a dragon’, no girl should be without her pearl necklace. But if you’re not into emulating the Coco Chanel look, no fear; pearls are no longer just for adorning necks.

Marios Schwab embellished his beautiful collection with white and black pearls, clustering them on a shirt-dress. Over at Jazz Katze pearls climb all over opaque tights.

This is the ideal trend for you to test your DIY skills, so head to your local haberdashery, grab some faux pearls and get creative; it’s the perfect opportunity to give last season’s wardrobe an a/w11 update.
Selene Pearson
25/03/2011
