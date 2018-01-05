Fashion trends for autumn/winter 2012: Your season shopping list

Key fashion trends for autumn/winter 2012-2013

Welcome to your seasonal shopping list. Yes, the winds of change have brought autumn and winter back round, and this season you're in for all sorts of sartorial treats.The key fashion trends for autumn/winter 2012 are many and we've rounded up seven must-try trends ; it's time to stock up your wardrobe. Dolce & Gabbana proved that Byzantine brilliance and embellished accessories are a must for every day wear this winter, while Topshop Unique put forward a military parade of shiny buttons, buckles and khaki colours convincing us that combative attire is essential this season.But if you're not feeling those two trends , worry not.This winter you're free to wrap yourself in cosy, folksy threads or embrace luscious fabrics, cosy knits, head spinning patterns or even indulge your dark side with ragged lace, bad ass leather and gothic styling.Yep, fash-land is full of variety and new ideas for the colder months ahead - we've never been this excited about autumn/winter (at least, not since last season).Abandon those saving plans, it's time to flash some plastic.