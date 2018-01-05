>
>
>
Autumn - Winter
Fashion trends for autumn/winter 2012: Season shopping list
  
Byzantine Baroque

Byzantine Baroque


Ready to sparkle much? You'd better be.

Byzantine opulence and statement tailoring, over-size jewels and detailed finishes are the order of the day.

Dolce & Gabbana led this trend at Milan, and now it's come to the high street, meaning we can give ourselves a dash of dazzle with plenty of embellished fabrics, crystal-drenched accessories and gold trimmed opulence. 

Yep, the key word for the Byzantine-Baroque trend is decadent.

Whether you're working this trend into your look with velvet jackets, brocade prints or OTT embroidery, this trend is all about mixed fabrics, sumptuous jewels and tactile textures. 

Versace sent velvet prints with embellished crucifixes down the runway (love much!), while Valentino interpreted this trend with embroidered shirts and flowing silk palazzo pants. Rather than a certain silhouette, this trend focuses on copious fabrics and meticulous detailing.

Remember that more is more when it comes to rocking Baroque.

Be brave and be Byzantine.

Here's the key pieces you need in your life...

Butler & Wilson Art Deco earrings
RRP: £48.00
Available from QVC

Black and gold Dolly Dress
RRP: £75.00
Available from ASOS  

Gold embellished jacket
RRP: £34.99
Available from H&M

Brackney suede booties
RRP: £120.00
Available from ALDO

Crucifix leggings
RRP: £14.99
Available from New Look

Beaded shirt collar
RRP: £16.50
Available from Topshop

Stack of gold rings
RRP: £15.00
Available from River Island 



11/09/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Time management tips: Get more done in less timeDelicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe Strict Rules the Royal Family Must Follow
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         