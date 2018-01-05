Byzantine Baroque
Ready to sparkle much? You'd better be.
Byzantine opulence and statement tailoring, over-size jewels and detailed finishes are the order of the day.
Dolce & Gabbana led this trend at Milan, and now it's come to the high street, meaning we can give ourselves a dash of dazzle with plenty of embellished fabrics, crystal-drenched accessories and gold trimmed opulence.
Yep, the key word for the Byzantine-Baroque trend is decadent.
Whether you're working this trend into your look with velvet jackets, brocade prints or OTT embroidery, this trend is all about mixed fabrics, sumptuous jewels and tactile textures.
Versace sent velvet prints with embellished crucifixes down the runway (love much!), while Valentino interpreted this trend with embroidered shirts and flowing silk palazzo pants. Rather than a certain silhouette, this trend focuses on copious fabrics and meticulous detailing.
Remember that more is more when it comes to rocking Baroque.
Be brave and be Byzantine.
Here's the key pieces you need in your life...
Butler & Wilson Art Deco earrings
RRP: £48.00
Available from QVC
Black and gold Dolly Dress
RRP: £75.00
Available from ASOS
Gold embellished jacket
RRP: £34.99
Available from H&M
Brackney suede booties
RRP: £120.00
Available from ALDO
Crucifix leggings
RRP: £14.99
Available from New Look
Beaded shirt collar
RRP: £16.50
Available from Topshop
Stack of gold rings
RRP: £15.00
Available from River Island