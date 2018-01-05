Festival folk
Festival season may be over but that's no reason to give up on your fave festy threads.
From folk inspired fringes, to winter bloom florals prints, tassels galore and felt trilby's there's no reason not to continue the party spirit with your autumn/winter wardrobe.
We were persuaded by Hermes patterned tights and slouchy print dresses, and Tory Burch's flowing midi dresses that folk fashion is not just for summer.
To give the look a winter edge go for autumnal colours like rust, mustard and earthy browns and liven up the look with flashes of block colour and fun textures like faux fur and embroidered suede booties.
Chunky knits are also key to nailing this trend, so feel free to experiment with Aztec inspired prints and an of-the-earth colour palette.
Scarves, bobble hats and clever layering will give your outfit a boho-chic finish - but avoid going overboard. The look you want is folk fashion - not queer as folk...
Try these high street finds for a fab folk twist...
