Pattern and print
Thought seventies wallpaper was mind blowing? Wait until you get your autumn/winter wardrobe!
Power prints are where it's at this season. If you want your look to be right here right now then you have to get kitted out in the right kinda pattern.
Forget florals for this trend, what you need is geometric, eye popping, head spinning tessellations.
Optical illusions were rife on the runway for autumn/winter 2012-2013, from Mary Katrantzou's type writer print trouser suits and Prada's top to toe geometry puzzles.
Everyone from Bora Asku to House of Holland and Missoni were rocking print on print looks, in a plethora of colours.
From Prada's lurid orange and purple palette to more sombre shades at Etro, as long the pattern dominates, the fash pack have confirmed - it's a goer.
To get geometric print into your wardrobe, try these fashion finds...
