Dark romance

Dabble with the Dark Arts this winter and wrap yourself in midnight hues and leather tipped armour.



Whether you go for punk studded wedges, black lace or fierce peplums, as long as you're deep, dark and moody with your hues you'll be bang on trend for the goth inspired 'Dark Romance' look.



We saw hardy leather tailoring just about everywhere on the runway - from Yves Saint Lauren's wide sleeved tunics, to Topshop Unique's leather dungaree dress and Lavin's unforgiving ankle boots.



Think utilitarian structured pieces like thigh length trenches and high waisted leather pencil skirts, but team these hard line pieces with touches of delicate fabric like cobweb lace and sheer to soften the look.



If you're off shopping, opt for blood red silks, melancholy maroons and textured teal and, it goes without saying, plenty of black.



Want to goth up this winter? Here's what you need...



