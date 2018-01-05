Purple haze

Thought purple was just a colour you'd seen a lot of lately? Think again. Purple is a trend in it's own right.



It's time to get on board with the colour du jour and inject some indigo into your fashion attire.



Whether you opt for violet eye-shadows as a way into the trend (as seen at Roberto Cavalli) or want to go for a full-on purple impact with a top to toe playsuit like at House of Holland, there's no wrong way to rock the colour purple this season.



We don't know if it is the royal fever we've had of late translating to the runway with a typically monarchical shade, or whether it's the countdown to Quality Street season that has got fash land obsessed with this shade, but either way we're in.



To do the purple trend justice, we dare you to wear purple in abundance - a block colour shift dress, pair of eye popping purple heels or a daring floor length winter maxi, the more of the colour the better.



The fash pack will appreciate your efforts.



Purple embellished dress by Motle

RRP: £42.00

Available from Topshop



Purple peplum top

RRP: £20.99

Available from Dorothy Perkins



Dip hem belted skirt

RRP: £35.00

Available from River Island



Clutch bag

RRP: £12.99

Available from New Look



Flower necklace

RRP: £25.00

Available from ASOS



Studded slippers

RRP: £60.00

Available from ALDO



Purple turban

RRP: £16.00

Availble from Rock n Rose



Sunglasses

RRP: £17.99

Available from Mango







