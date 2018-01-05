>
Autumn - Winter
Fashion trends for autumn/winter 2012: Season shopping list
  
Purple haze

Purple haze


Thought purple was just a colour you'd seen a lot of lately? Think again. Purple is a trend in it's own right. 

It's time to get on board with the colour du jour and inject some indigo into your fashion attire. 

Whether you opt for violet eye-shadows as a way into the trend (as seen at Roberto Cavalli) or want to go for a full-on purple impact with a top to toe playsuit like at House of Holland, there's no wrong way to rock the colour purple this season.

We don't know if it is the royal fever we've had of late translating to the runway with a typically monarchical shade, or whether it's the countdown to Quality Street season that has got fash land obsessed with this shade, but either way we're in. 

To do the purple trend justice, we dare you to wear purple in abundance - a block colour shift dress, pair of eye popping purple heels or a daring floor length winter maxi, the more of the colour the better.

The fash pack will appreciate your efforts.

Purple embellished dress by Motle
RRP: £42.00
Available from Topshop

Purple peplum top
RRP: £20.99
Available from Dorothy Perkins

Dip hem belted skirt
RRP: £35.00
Available from River Island

Clutch bag 
RRP: £12.99
Available from New Look

Flower necklace
RRP: £25.00
Available from ASOS

Studded slippers
RRP: £60.00
Available from ALDO

Purple turban
RRP: £16.00
Availble from Rock n Rose

Sunglasses
RRP: £17.99
Available from Mango 





11/09/2012
Tags Autumn - Winter
