Autumn - Winter
Fashion trends for autumn/winter 2012: Season shopping list
  
Military operation

Military operation


If you like your fashion orderly then it's time to get in line and get on board with the autumn/winter trend for military precision. 

We saw khaki a plenty at Alexander McQueen and Topshop Unique and buttoned blouses, jackets and coats at everywhere from Victoria Beckham to Donna Karan and Gucci.

Arm yourself with utilitarian trousers, multi-purpose leather booties and plenty of military paraphenalia.

Whether you go for subtle camouflage prints, a khaki and dessert colour scheme or plenty of chain mail accessories, one thing you cannot do without for this key look is a darn good coat.

As long as it's belted and buttoned and in a suitable shade of uniform friendly colour, then we order you to buy it.

Here's your military wardrobe checklist... 

Shirt dress in khaki by Oasis
RRP: £60.00
Available from John Lewis

River Island military boots
RRP: £75.00
Available from ASOS

Sleeveless black and khaki shirt dress
RRP: £29.99
Available from New Look

Army shirt by Unique
RRP: £80.00
Available from Topshop

Khaki camo trousers
RRP: £24.99
Available from New Look

Skinny belt
RRP: £18.00
Available from Topshop

Pork pie hat in grey
RRP: £25.00
Available from Topshop



11/09/2012
