Military operation
If you like your fashion orderly then it's time to get in line and get on board with the autumn/winter trend for military precision.
We saw khaki a plenty at Alexander McQueen and Topshop Unique and buttoned blouses, jackets and coats at everywhere from Victoria Beckham to Donna Karan and Gucci.
Arm yourself with utilitarian trousers, multi-purpose leather booties and plenty of military paraphenalia.
Whether you go for subtle camouflage prints, a khaki and dessert colour scheme or plenty of chain mail accessories, one thing you cannot do without for this key look is a darn good coat.
As long as it's belted and buttoned and in a suitable shade of uniform friendly colour, then we order you to buy it.
Here's your military wardrobe checklist...
Shirt dress in khaki by Oasis
RRP: £60.00
Available from John Lewis
River Island military boots
RRP: £75.00
Available from ASOS
Sleeveless black and khaki shirt dress
RRP: £29.99
Available from New Look
Army shirt by Unique
RRP: £80.00
Available from Topshop
Khaki camo trousers
RRP: £24.99
Available from New Look
Skinny belt
RRP: £18.00
Available from Topshop
Pork pie hat in grey
RRP: £25.00
Available from Topshop