Military operation

If you like your fashion orderly then it's time to get in line and get on board with the autumn/winter trend for military precision.



We saw khaki a plenty at Alexander McQueen and Topshop Unique and buttoned blouses, jackets and coats at everywhere from Victoria Beckham to Donna Karan and Gucci.



Arm yourself with utilitarian trousers, multi-purpose leather booties and plenty of military paraphenalia.



Whether you go for subtle camouflage prints, a khaki and dessert colour scheme or plenty of chain mail accessories, one thing you cannot do without for this key look is a darn good coat.



As long as it's belted and buttoned and in a suitable shade of uniform friendly colour, then we order you to buy it.



Here's your military wardrobe checklist...



Shirt dress in khaki by Oasis

RRP: £60.00

Available from John Lewis



River Island military boots

RRP: £75.00

Available from ASOS



Sleeveless black and khaki shirt dress

RRP: £29.99

Available from New Look



Army shirt by Unique

RRP: £80.00

Available from Topshop



Khaki camo trousers

RRP: £24.99

Available from New Look



Skinny belt

RRP: £18.00

Available from Topshop



Pork pie hat in grey

RRP: £25.00

Available from Topshop

