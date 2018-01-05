Festival essentials: What to take to a festival

Cleansing essentials

Clean up with these festival face essentials and start each day feeling fresh.



A decent pack of face-wipes can make all the difference between dehydrated skin and a fresh face that's ready to party.



If you're prone to drinking break-outs wipe away the tiredness and grime with Nelson's Anti-Blemish wipes, otherwise try the Organic Surge Kiss & Make Up Cleansing Wipes which are skin friendly and smell divine.



Johnson's Gentle Eye Make-Up Removal Pads are purse-friendly and really do melt away all traces of make-up - they're well worth packing as they'll soothe tired eyes (perfect for tent power naps).



For a refreshing pick-me-up Liz Earle's Instant Boost Skin Tonic -is a winner. Made with cooling cucumber extract your skin will wake up at first spritz.



Finally, freshen flaky lips with EOS sweet mint lip balm. Let's keep them kissable shall we?



Nelsons Pure & Clear cleansing wipes

RRP: £5.45

Available from Holland & Barrett



Eos Sweet Mint Lip balm

RRP: £4.25

Naturally Fabulous



Johnson's Gentle Eye Make Up Removal Pads

RRP: £3.15

Available from Boots



Organic Surge

RRP: £3.49

Available from Organic Surge



Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic 30ml spritzer

RRP: £4.85

Available from Liz Earle

Clean up with these festival face essentials and start each day feeling fresh.A decent pack of face-wipes can make all the difference between dehydrated skin and a fresh face that's ready to party.If you're prone to drinking break-outs wipe away the tiredness and grime with, otherwise try thewhich are skin friendly and smell divine.are purse-friendly and really do melt away all traces of make-up - they're well worth packing as they'll soothe tired eyes (perfect for tent power naps).For a refreshing pick-me-up-is a winner. Made with cooling cucumber extract your skin will wake up at first spritz.Finally, freshen flaky lips withsweet mint lip balm. Let's keep them kissable shall we?