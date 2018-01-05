Festival essentials: What to take to a festival
Cleansing essentials
Clean up with these festival face essentials and start each day feeling fresh.
A decent pack of face-wipes can make all the difference between dehydrated skin and a fresh face that's ready to party.
If you're prone to drinking break-outs wipe away the tiredness and grime with Nelson's Anti-Blemish wipes
, otherwise try the Organic Surge Kiss & Make Up Cleansing Wipes
which are skin friendly and smell divine.
Johnson's Gentle Eye Make-Up Removal Pads
are purse-friendly and really do melt away all traces of make-up - they're well worth packing as they'll soothe tired eyes (perfect for tent power naps).
For a refreshing pick-me-up Liz Earle's Instant Boost Skin Tonic
-is a winner. Made with cooling cucumber extract your skin will wake up at first spritz.
Finally, freshen flaky lips with EOS
sweet mint lip balm. Let's keep them kissable shall we?
Nelsons Pure & Clear cleansing wipes
RRP: £5.45
Available from Holland & Barrett
Eos Sweet Mint Lip balm
RRP: £4.25
Naturally Fabulous
Johnson's Gentle Eye Make Up Removal Pads
RRP: £3.15
Available from Boots
Organic Surge
RRP: £3.49
Available from Organic Surge
Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic 30ml spritzer
RRP: £4.85
Available from Liz Earle