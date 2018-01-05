>
>
Festival essentials: What to take to a festival
  
Festival essentials: What to take to a festival

Festival essentials: What to take to a festival


Cleansing essentials
 

Clean up with these festival face essentials and start each day feeling fresh.

A decent pack of face-wipes can make all the difference between dehydrated skin and a fresh face that's ready to party.

If you're prone to drinking break-outs wipe away the tiredness and grime with Nelson's Anti-Blemish wipes, otherwise try the Organic Surge Kiss & Make Up Cleansing Wipes which are skin friendly and smell divine.

Johnson's Gentle Eye Make-Up Removal Pads are purse-friendly and really do melt away all traces of make-up - they're well worth packing as they'll soothe tired eyes (perfect for tent power naps).

For a refreshing pick-me-up Liz Earle's Instant Boost Skin Tonic -is a winner. Made with cooling cucumber extract your skin will wake up at first spritz.

Finally, freshen flaky lips with EOS sweet mint lip balm. Let's keep them kissable shall we?

Nelsons Pure & Clear cleansing wipes
RRP: £5.45
Available from Holland & Barrett

Eos Sweet Mint Lip balm
RRP: £4.25
Naturally Fabulous

Johnson's Gentle Eye Make Up Removal Pads
RRP: £3.15
Available from Boots

Organic Surge
RRP: £3.49
Available from Organic Surge

Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic 30ml spritzer
RRP: £4.85
Available from Liz Earle



25/06/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
100 baby names fit for a royalThis Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Oscars Red Carpet Pictures Jessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         