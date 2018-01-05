Festival essentials: What to take to a festival

Festival essentials

The best advice when it comes to festival packing - is be prepared. That means packing for rain, sunshine, mudbaths and more.



Bring these festival-musts along and you'll be everyone's BFF.



First up is a fragranced body moisturiser that will keep your real life festival pong disguised for at least a few hours. We love the Paco Rabanne Black XS - it smells sweet and looks very rock chick to boot.



Next up is SPF protection - if the sun is shining you're going to need to protect your skin - so invest in a decent sunblock that won't irritate your skin.



Hei Poa Tiare Monoi Milk SPF 20 will keep your skin protected, and will nourish booze-savaged skin.



Cup Cake Wet Wipes will clear up any messes - they're only £1.99 and can be used for all sorts of spills.



Protect your peepers with these Heart Shaped Glasses from Accessorize.



Do away with plastic bottles and bring a water filled SIGG withcha. At some point H2O is gonna make a welcome change from the cider.



