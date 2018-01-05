Festival essentials: What to take to a festival
The best advice when it comes to festival packing - is be prepared. That means packing for rain, sunshine, mudbaths and more.
Bring these festival-musts along and you'll be everyone's BFF.
First up is a fragranced body moisturiser that will keep your real life festival pong disguised for at least a few hours. We love the Paco Rabanne Black XS - it smells sweet and looks very rock chick to boot.
Next up is SPF protection - if the sun is shining you're going to need to protect your skin - so invest in a decent sunblock that won't irritate your skin.
Hei Poa Tiare Monoi Milk SPF 20 will keep your skin protected, and will nourish booze-savaged skin.
Cup Cake Wet Wipes will clear up any messes - they're only £1.99 and can be used for all sorts of spills.
Protect your peepers with these Heart Shaped Glasses from Accessorize.
Do away with plastic bottles and bring a water filled SIGG withcha. At some point H2O is gonna make a welcome change from the cider.
Paco Rabanne Body Lotion 150ml
RRP: £13.00
Available from House of Fraser
Cupcake wet wipes
RRP: £1.99
Available from ShinyShack
Hei Poa Tiare Monoi Milk SPF 20
RRP: £20.00
Available from Debenhams
Heart Sunglasses
RRP: £14.00
Available from Accessorize
SIGG Cross My Heart Bottle
RRP: £10.99
Available from Funky Leisure