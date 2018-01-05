>
>
Festival essentials: What to take to a festival
  
Festival essentials: What to take to a festival

Festival essentials: What to take to a festival


Festival essentials
 

The best advice when it comes to festival packing - is be prepared. That means packing for rain, sunshine, mudbaths and more.

Bring these festival-musts along and you'll be everyone's BFF.

First up is a fragranced body moisturiser that will keep your real life festival pong disguised for at least a few hours. We love the Paco Rabanne Black XS - it smells sweet and looks very rock chick to boot.

Next up is SPF protection - if the sun is shining you're going to need to protect your skin - so invest in a decent sunblock that won't irritate your skin.

Hei Poa Tiare Monoi Milk SPF 20 will keep your skin protected, and will nourish booze-savaged skin. 

Cup Cake Wet Wipes will clear up any messes - they're only £1.99 and can be used for all sorts of spills. 

Protect your peepers with these Heart Shaped Glasses from Accessorize. 

Do away with plastic bottles and bring a water filled SIGG withcha. At some point H2O is gonna make a welcome change from the cider. 

Paco Rabanne Body Lotion 150ml
RRP: £13.00
Available from House of Fraser

Cupcake wet wipes
RRP: £1.99
Available from ShinyShack

Hei Poa Tiare Monoi Milk SPF 20
RRP: £20.00
Available from Debenhams

Heart Sunglasses
RRP: £14.00
Available from Accessorize

SIGG Cross My Heart Bottle
RRP: £10.99
Available from Funky Leisure 



25/06/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenHot celebrity men in uniform
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         