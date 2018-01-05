>
Festival essentials: What to take to a festival
Festival essentials: What to take to a festival

Festival essentials: What to take to a festival


On the go gorgeous


Late nights, moshing, dancing, drinking, bungy balls and wellie wearing take their toll on your body, so pack these health and safety essentials to keep you going for another 24 hours.

Top up on essential vitamins and minerals with Berocca and you'll soon start to reenergise. It'll boost your immune system too - essential in any tramp-camp environment.

Cushion blisters with Compeed Blister Plasters, brighten skin with Clarin's Beauty Flash Balm (it's a Sofeminine festival-kit life saver!) and reawaken your senses with Origins Ginger Essence - there's a whole lot of power in that little roller ball.

Bringing the Nurofen goes without saying as does some sort of under-eye concealer to stop you from frightening any small children.

We like L'Oreal Paris True Match Touche Magique Concealer which hides Zombie eyes in an instant.

Finally you'll need a camera! This cute ST30 purple number from Samsung is handbag friendly and has in built technology so you can correct any uneven skin tone, dark circles and blemishes! Hurrah! Bad Facebook shot? Never again.

Berocca tablets x 30
RRP: £9.19
Available from Boots

Compeed blister plasters
RRP: £4.39
Available from Boots

Clarins Beauty Flash Balm
RRP: £20.99
Available from FeelUnique

Nurofen pain relief
RRP: £3.05
Available from Boots

Samsung ST30
RRP: £89.99
Available from Samsung

Origins Ginger Essence RollerBall
RRP: £13.00
Available from Debenhams

L'Oreal Paris True Match Touche Magique Concealer
RRP: £8.16
Available from FeelUnique


 

25/06/2013
