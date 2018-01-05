>
Festival essentials: What to take to a festival
  
Shower room substitutes
 

Say goodbye to lank locks and keep them in check with Batiste Boho Dry Shampoo. Simply spray in and brush out. Simple.

Next up, avoid toilet breath and keep Listerine's Pocket Mist mouth freshener to hand. If mint's not your thing then you'll be pleased to know it comes in citrus too. Yum.

Can't face the shower queue? Then stock up on No Rinse Bathing Wipes to give your body a wash down without getting naked. 

Keep hands germ free post portaloo with Radox Hand Gel - with a hint of tea tree oil and thyme it's a little bit of luxury.

You don't have to hum all weekend - keep sweat under control with a stick deodorant which are much more discrete than sprays. Dove's Silk Dry Deodorant is £1.93 well spent.

Batiste Boho Dry Shampoo
RRP: £2.25
Available from Asos

Listerine Pocket Mist
RRP: £5.99
Available from Dealzonline

No rinse bathing wipes
RRP: £3.99
Available from OneStopFestival 

Radox Clean & Protect Hand Gel
RRP: £1.00
Available from Lloyds Pharmacy

Dove Silk Dry Deodorant stick
RRP: £1.93
Available from Boots



25/06/2013
