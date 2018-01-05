>
Magical make-up

Indulge your inner exhibitionist with some look-at-me make-up.

Try Stargazers neon eye shadow shades in fluro pink, acid yellow and shocking orange - or touch up your talons with some neon nail colour by BellaPiere.

If you want to avoid chipped nails then nail wraps are the best alternative - and none are so cute as Meadham Kirchhoff's from Topshop. With rabbits, teddies and doll faces to decorate your tips, you'll still see some friendly faces even if you lose your mates.

Of course no festival make-up kit would be complete without lashings of loose glitter clumsily applied. 

Barry M's Dazzle Dust is your best bet for glitter eye colour, while Bare Minerals Flawless Definition mascara is proper waterproof - to withstand any downpours. 

Finally, if you're going a bit govinda jaya this festival season then stock up on some bindi's from Topshop and spread the love. 


Bare Minerals Flawless Waterproof Mascara
RRP: £27.00
Available from QVC

Belle Pierre Neon nail trio
RRP: £29.99
Available from Beauty Bay 

Barry M Dazzle Dust
RRP: £4.59
Available from Barry M

Meadham Kirchhoff Nail Transfers
RRP: £7.00
Available from Topshop

Bindi set 
RRP: £2.50
Available from Topshop 

Stargazer neon eye shadows
Available from Stargazer  



25/06/2013
