Magical make-up

Try Stargazers neon eye shadow shades in fluro pink, acid yellow and shocking orange - or touch up your talons with some neon nail colour by BellaPiere.



If you want to avoid chipped nails then nail wraps are the best alternative - and none are so cute as Meadham Kirchhoff's from Topshop. With rabbits, teddies and doll faces to decorate your tips, you'll still see some friendly faces even if you lose your mates.



Of course no festival make-up kit would be complete without lashings of loose glitter clumsily applied.



Barry M's Dazzle Dust is your best bet for glitter eye colour, while Bare Minerals Flawless Definition mascara is proper waterproof - to withstand any downpours.



Bare Minerals Flawless Waterproof Mascara

RRP: £27.00

Available from QVC



Belle Pierre Neon nail trio

RRP: £29.99

Available from Beauty Bay



Barry M Dazzle Dust

RRP: £4.59

Available from Barry M



Meadham Kirchhoff Nail Transfers

RRP: £7.00

Available from Topshop



Bindi set

RRP: £2.50

Available from Topshop Stargazer neon eye shadows

Available from Stargazer





