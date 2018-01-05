Festival Fashion 2011 | What to wear to a festival

Festival Fashion 2011
Festival Fashion 2011
Festival season is fast
approaching and we're already wondering what we should wear! Forget the tent, the hand sanitiser and the extra bog roll - it's Festival Fashion
that really matters in 2011!
...although we recommend you do leave some room in your backpack for those essentials too.
What to wear to a festival
Every festival has a different vibe so we've found out what to wear to a festival that you've scored tickets for! Whether you're heading down to Glastonbury, hitting up V, waiting for Bestival or you've got another field-based event in mind, we've got the Festival Fashion
you need in 2011.
Kate and Lily will have nothing on you this year!