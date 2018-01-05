Festival Fashion 2011 | What to wear to a festival

>
Festival Fashion 2011
Festival season is fast approaching and we're already wondering what we should wear! Forget the tent, the hand sanitiser and the extra bog roll - it's Festival Fashion that really matters in 2011!

...although we recommend you do leave some room in your backpack for those essentials too.

What to wear to a festival

Every festival has a different vibe so we've found out what to wear to a festival that you've scored tickets for! Whether you're heading down to Glastonbury, hitting up V, waiting for Bestival or you've got another field-based event in mind, we've got the Festival Fashion you need in 2011.

Kate and Lily will have nothing on you this year!

13/05/2011
