Glastonbury Festival Fashion

Glastonbury is either gorgeous and sunny or horrid and wet! Either way the mini tunic dress is your friend. Mini dresses dry a lot quicker after a sudden downpour than jeans and they look so cute with wellies and a mac.



1. Moto Rust Cord Hotpants

£32 - Topshop



2. Floruite Double Heart Pendant

£15 - Oliver Bonas



3. COLLECTION, Women Amethyst Chunky Gold Ring

£15 - John Lewis



4. Saphhire Animal Rain Poncho

£45 - Rainwave.co.uk



5. Selected Femme Ribbon Pleat Collar Tunic Dress

£25.00 - ASOS



6. Imitation leather fringed hobo bag

£19.99 - H&M

[SALE ALERT: £9.99]



7. Marshmallow Rubber Welly Boots in Nude Rose

£15 - Office

