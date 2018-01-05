Glastonbury Festival Fashion
Glastonbury is either gorgeous and sunny or horrid and wet! Either way the mini tunic dress is your friend. Mini dresses dry a lot quicker after a sudden downpour than jeans and they look so cute with wellies and a mac.
1. Moto Rust Cord Hotpants
£32 - Topshop
2. Floruite Double Heart Pendant
£15 - Oliver Bonas
3. COLLECTION, Women Amethyst Chunky Gold Ring
£15 - John Lewis
4. Saphhire Animal Rain Poncho
£45 - Rainwave.co.uk
5. Selected Femme Ribbon Pleat Collar Tunic Dress
£25.00 - ASOS
6. Imitation leather fringed hobo bag
£19.99 - H&M
[SALE ALERT: £9.99]
7. Marshmallow Rubber Welly Boots in Nude Rose
£15 - Office