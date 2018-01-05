Download Festival Fashion

Download festival is the last bastian of pure ROCK on the UK festival scene. Depending on what day we're talking that could mean anything from the Darkness style glam rock to System of a Down style metal and even Linkin Park's nu metal rock rap.



1. Military style vest in khaki

£24 - Punky Fish



2. Zip detail leather jacket

£140 - Warehouse



3. Polo Jeans Co. Ralph Lauren Ginger Shorts

£85 - Very [SALE ALERT: £51]



4. Alexander McQueen, Enamel skull ring

£65 - Net-a-porter



5. Black Tattoo Thigh Hi Socks

£6.50 - Claire's



6. Hunter Festival Welly

£145 - Office



7. Olive Button Fingerless Gloves

£6.50 - Claire's















