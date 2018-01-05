Rockness Festival Fashion
There's no getting away with it, Rockness will be chilly so take something that's cool in the day and warmer in the evening - a sleeveless hoody is perfect! The line up is so banging that dancing like a mainac will keep you warm anyway. Mash up your trance, techno, rock and indie vibe for the perfect Rockness festival fashion look.
1. Rhinestone Stainless Steel Whistle Necklace
£14 - Taipei Star at Yes Style
2. Cobalt Blue Hitch Back Cami
£26.00 - Miss Selfridge
3. Illustrated People Spray Heart Hoody
£27.99 - Bank
Glow braclets
£8.95 (for 100) - Glow
5. Miso grey jeggings
£19.99 - Republic
6. Converse All-Star trainers
£45 - USC