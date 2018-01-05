Rockness Festival Fashion

There's no getting away with it, Rockness will be chilly so take something that's cool in the day and warmer in the evening - a sleeveless hoody is perfect! The line up is so banging that dancing like a mainac will keep you warm anyway. Mash up your trance, techno, rock and indie vibe for the perfect Rockness festival fashion look.



1. Rhinestone Stainless Steel Whistle Necklace

£14 - Taipei Star at Yes Style



2. Cobalt Blue Hitch Back Cami

£26.00 - Miss Selfridge



3. Illustrated People Spray Heart Hoody

£27.99 - Bank



Glow braclets

£8.95 (for 100) - Glow



5. Miso grey jeggings

£19.99 - Republic



6. Converse All-Star trainers

£45 - USC

