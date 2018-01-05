>
>
Festival Fashion | What to wear to a festival
  
Rockness Festival Fashion
In this article

Rockness Festival Fashion


There's no getting away with it, Rockness will be chilly so take something that's cool in the day and warmer in the evening - a sleeveless hoody is perfect! The line up is so banging that dancing like a mainac will keep you warm anyway. Mash up your trance, techno, rock and indie vibe for the perfect Rockness festival fashion look.

1. Rhinestone Stainless Steel Whistle Necklace
£14 - Taipei Star at Yes Style

2. Cobalt Blue Hitch Back Cami
£26.00 - Miss Selfridge

3. Illustrated People Spray Heart Hoody
£27.99 - Bank

Glow braclets
£8.95 (for 100) - Glow

5. Miso grey jeggings
£19.99 - Republic

6. Converse All-Star trainers
£45 - USC

13/05/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformNaturally beautiful celebrities
DIY Valentine's Day Gifts: romantic ideas to surprise your loveHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         