>
>
Festival Fashion | What to wear to a festival
  
Isle of Wight Festival Fashion
In this article

Isle of Wight Festival Fashion


Isle of Wight Festival fashion is forward thinking but still mainstream. After last year's pop performances from The Saturdays and N Dubz, the inaugral festival of 2011 has gone a bit more heavy on the rock this year. Mix the two with playsuits and faux-leather!

The Isle of Wight can get chilly in the evenings so it's worth taking something to cover up with. Plus it often a soggy affair - take wellies.


1. Peach lace Edge Scarf
£14 - Miss Selfridge

2. Wedge Welly Maneater Wellies
£40 - ASOS [SALE ALERT: £28]

3. Laure antique look bangle
£8 - Boohoo.com

4. Firetrap Pandy Playsuit
£62 - USC

5. Cropped Stud Hem Faux Leather Jacket
£45 - Yogo Ego [SALE ALERT: £25]

13/05/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The massive rose gold trendChristmas gifts: unique presents for everyone
Meghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the yearsNaturally beautiful celebrities
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         