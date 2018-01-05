In this article



















Isle of Wight Festival Fashion

Isle of Wight Festival fashion is forward thinking but still mainstream. After last year's pop performances from The Saturdays and N Dubz, the inaugral festival of 2011 has gone a bit more heavy on the rock this year. Mix the two with playsuits and faux-leather!



The Isle of Wight can get chilly in the evenings so it's worth taking something to cover up with. Plus it often a soggy affair - take wellies.





1. Peach lace Edge Scarf

£14 - Miss Selfridge



2. Wedge Welly Maneater Wellies

£40 - ASOS [SALE ALERT: £28]



3. Laure antique look bangle

£8 - Boohoo.com



4. Firetrap Pandy Playsuit

£62 - USC



5. Cropped Stud Hem Faux Leather Jacket

£45 - Yogo Ego [SALE ALERT: £25]



















