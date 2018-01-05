Isle of Wight Festival Fashion
Isle of Wight Festival fashion is forward thinking but still mainstream. After last year's pop performances from The Saturdays and N Dubz, the inaugral festival of 2011 has gone a bit more heavy on the rock this year. Mix the two with playsuits and faux-leather!
The Isle of Wight can get chilly in the evenings so it's worth taking something to cover up with. Plus it often a soggy affair - take wellies.
1. Peach lace Edge Scarf
£14 - Miss Selfridge
2. Wedge Welly Maneater Wellies
£40 - ASOS [SALE ALERT: £28]
3. Laure antique look bangle
£8 - Boohoo.com
4. Firetrap Pandy Playsuit
£62 - USC
5. Cropped Stud Hem Faux Leather Jacket
£45 - Yogo Ego [SALE ALERT: £25]