T in the Park Festival Fashion

Another Scottish festival T in the Park has an awesome indie rock line up with a massive dollop of pop thrown in for good measure. Where else can you see Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, and Foo Fighters along side Tinie Tempah, Jessie J, Ke$ha and Beyonce? Festival fashion at T in the Park is mainstream with an indie vibe.



1. Javen Bubble Gum Check Shirt

£35 - Fat Face [SALE ALERT: £35]



2. Flared top

£12.99 - H&M



3. Allsorts Barrel Button Necklace

£10 - the blue pebble at Not On The High Street



4. True Religion flared jeans

£ 255.00 - Donna Ida at Far Fetch



5. Nena Cat boot

£105 - Cat



