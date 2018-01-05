T in the Park Festival Fashion
Another Scottish festival T in the Park has an awesome indie rock line up with a massive dollop of pop thrown in for good measure. Where else can you see Arctic Monkeys, Pulp, and Foo Fighters along side Tinie Tempah, Jessie J, Ke$ha and Beyonce? Festival fashion at T in the Park is mainstream with an indie vibe.
1. Javen Bubble Gum Check Shirt
£35 - Fat Face [SALE ALERT: £35]
2. Flared top
£12.99 - H&M
3. Allsorts Barrel Button Necklace
£10 - the blue pebble at Not On The High Street
4. True Religion flared jeans
£ 255.00 - Donna Ida at Far Fetch
5. Nena Cat boot
£105 - Cat