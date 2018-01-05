V Festival Fashion

V Festival is by far the most glamorous of summer festivals. The hospitality tents are over flowing with WAGS and Hollyoaks cast members. Weston and Hyland Parks are the home of Glamping so you can afford to go glam for these festies - think TOWIE's Amy Childs and Lydia for inspiration.



1. Glitter straw cowboy hat

£7.99 - New Look



2. Calvin Klein Mystic Beach Zebra Padded Halterneck Bikini Top

£36 - John Lewis



3. Paprika Jersey Cup Maxi

£30 - Rare



4. Pink Facet Bead Mesh Chain

£10.00 - Wallis



5. Superdry Womens Bale Vintage Cut Mini Skirt Classic Stone

£19.19 - M&M Direct



6. Crystal Temporary Bindi Belly Tattoo

£1.50 - Simply Glitter



7. Bertie Cayley Gladiator Wedge Espadrille Sandals, Gold

£80 - John Lewis



8. Slim calf pink wedge wellies

£40 - Fashion Conscience