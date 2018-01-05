Creamfields Festival Fashion
Creamfields is basically Ibiza in Cheshire - a club land extravaganza in a field. The look is clubby and if you want to stand out from the crowd then you really have to go for it. This year Creamfields is a three day event - DOUBLE RAINBOW!!!
1. Bounce Rainbow Dress With Free Legwarmers
£60 - Contagious Clubwear
2. Icon Womens Rhianna Sunglasses Black Rainbow
£9.00 - M&M Direct
3. One Button Multicoloured Ball Cluster Necklace
£25 - John Lewis
4. Dern broderie anglaise playsuit
£215 - Twenty8Twelve by s.miller @ theOutnet [SALE ALERT: £86]
5. Ultra Girl pumps pink
£110.00 - Melissa + Vivienne Westwood @ Selfridges