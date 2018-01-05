>
>
Festival Fashion | What to wear to a festival
  
Creamfields Festival Fashion
In this article

Creamfields Festival Fashion


Creamfields is basically Ibiza in Cheshire - a club land extravaganza in a field. The look is clubby and if you want to stand out from the crowd then you really have to go for it. This year Creamfields is a three day event - DOUBLE RAINBOW!!!

1. Bounce Rainbow Dress With Free Legwarmers
£60 - Contagious Clubwear

2. Icon Womens Rhianna Sunglasses Black Rainbow
£9.00 - M&M Direct

3. One Button Multicoloured Ball Cluster Necklace
£25 - John Lewis

4. Dern broderie anglaise playsuit
£215 - Twenty8Twelve by s.miller @ theOutnet [SALE ALERT: £86]

5. Ultra Girl pumps pink
£110.00 - Melissa + Vivienne Westwood @ Selfridges

13/05/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowTen men who you don’t want to marry
100 baby names fit for a royalCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         