Creamfields Festival Fashion

Creamfields is basically Ibiza in Cheshire - a club land extravaganza in a field. The look is clubby and if you want to stand out from the crowd then you really have to go for it. This year Creamfields is a three day event - DOUBLE RAINBOW!!!



1. Bounce Rainbow Dress With Free Legwarmers

£60 - Contagious Clubwear



2. Icon Womens Rhianna Sunglasses Black Rainbow

£9.00 - M&M Direct



3. One Button Multicoloured Ball Cluster Necklace

£25 - John Lewis



4. Dern broderie anglaise playsuit

£215 - Twenty8Twelve by s.miller @ theOutnet [SALE ALERT: £86]



5. Ultra Girl pumps pink

£110.00 - Melissa + Vivienne Westwood @ Selfridges







