Festival Fashion | What to wear to a festival
  
Reading Festival Fashion
Reading Festival Fashion


Reading is a rock festival and any attempts to introduce pop or other genres has been met with bottle throwing and mob violence. More of a fight in a field than a festival - smuggling in contraband booze into the main arena is the daily challenge... not that we encourage that sort of behaviour.

Even though it's in August this festival is freezing when the sun goes down thanks to arctic mist rolling in from the river. Brrrr. Bring a hoodie or two.

1. Rehab is for quitters hoodie
£27.95 - Char Grilled

2. New Breed Girl - Vampires Need Love Too! Women's Black T-shirt
£19.99 - More T Vicar

3. Cherry Rage Blue Skull Plectrum Earrings
£5.00 - Retro Rebels

4. Firetrap Womens Krafty Jeans Crespo
£39.99 - M and M Direct

5. Tahlia Chunky Chain Necklace
£4.00 - Boohoo

6. Womens Dcshoe Co Rebound Hi Trainers
£60 - Schuh

7. Long Stripe Socks
£5.00 - punkyfish



13/05/2011
13/05/2011 
