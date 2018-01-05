>
>
Festival Fashion | What to wear to a festival
 Photo 10/10 
Bestival Festival Fashion
In this article

Bestival Festival Fashion


Bestival marks the end of festival season and what better way to celebrate than with the world's largest fancy dress party. This year's theme is the Rock Stars, Pop Stars and Divas.

We think you should go old skool: festival Queen Shirely Bassey is a brillaint pick. "I love her, I adore her, but she hasn't got the range"!

Shirley Bassey at Glastonbury © Leon Schadeberg/Rex F/REX/SIPA - Bestival Festival Fashion
Shirley Bassey at Glastonbury © Leon Schadeberg/Rex F/REX/SIPA
1. Sequin Mermaid One Shoulder Long Gown
£97.99 - Dream Girl Shopping

2. De-luxe Red Feather Boa (Red)
£4 - Fairy Goodies

3. Merrylight Premium Quality Dark Brown/ Golden Brown Wig with Cap
£22.14 - Overstock

4. Green Buckle Welly
£19.99 - New Look

5. 175 Stick On Rhinestone Diamante Gems - 3mm Clear
£1.25 - Blubelles Online Rhinestone Shop

13/05/2011
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersHomemade Valentine's Day cards
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         