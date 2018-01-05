Bestival Festival Fashion

Bestival marks the end of festival season and what better way to celebrate than with the world's largest fancy dress party. This year's theme is the Rock Stars, Pop Stars and Divas.



We think you should go old skool: festival Queen Shirely Bassey is a brillaint pick. "I love her, I adore her, but she hasn't got the range"!





Shirley Bassey at Glastonbury © Leon Schadeberg/Rex F/REX/SIPA

1. Sequin Mermaid One Shoulder Long Gown£97.99 - Dream Girl Shopping2. De-luxe Red Feather Boa (Red)£4 - Fairy Goodies3. Merrylight Premium Quality Dark Brown/ Golden Brown Wig with Cap£22.14 - Overstock4. Green Buckle Welly£19.99 - New Look5. 175 Stick On Rhinestone Diamante Gems - 3mm Clear£1.25 - Blubelles Online Rhinestone Shop