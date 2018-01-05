|
Festival Fashion | What to wear to a festival
In this article
Bestival Festival Fashion
Bestival marks the end of festival season and what better way to celebrate than with the world's largest fancy dress party. This year's theme is the Rock Stars, Pop Stars and Divas.
1. Sequin Mermaid One Shoulder Long Gown
£97.99 - Dream Girl Shopping
2. De-luxe Red Feather Boa (Red)
£4 - Fairy Goodies
3. Merrylight Premium Quality Dark Brown/ Golden Brown Wig with Cap
£22.14 - Overstock
4. Green Buckle Welly
£19.99 - New Look
5. 175 Stick On Rhinestone Diamante Gems - 3mm Clear
£1.25 - Blubelles Online Rhinestone Shop
Anna-Belle Woollcott
13/05/2011
