- Florence Welch Fashion | Florence Welch | Get The Look

We've fallen in love with Florence Welch's romantic style. With floaty dresses, tumbling layers and tumultuous tiers, Florence Welch's Renaissance dress sense is always balanced with a modern edge. We love her music and are obsessed with her retro style.



This Givenchy dress complements her fair skin perfectly. Heer's how to get her look without spending a fortune.



These Florence Welch style pieces are wardrobe must haves for romantic dressers everywhere.

Florence Welch Style: Get the look



This batwing dress in sunset orange should satisfy your Florence Welch style crush cravings.



Asos maxi dress

RRP: £50.00

Available from Asos



Another floral number that would look great on Florence is this assymetric Chiffon top - perfect for days spent at the beach.



Floral top

RRP: £20.00

Available from BooHoo



Homespun chic and seventies retro dominate Florence Welch's wardrobe. This crochet maxi dress pays homage to her style.



Crochet dress

RRP: £99.99

Available from Zara









This flirty skirt from Fairtrade is available from Warehouse and is on sale for £5.00 - the perfect addition for a Welch themed wardrobe.



Fairtrade skirt

RRP: £5.00

Available from Warehouse





This gem leaf print playsuit is embellished with a scattering of gems and jewels, the print inspired by nature. Made from pure silk this little number will keep you cool on summer days.



Playsuit by Unique

RRP: £225.00

Available from Topshop











Ponchos are a must for festival goers this summer. Florence Welch would look sensational in this open stitched design, complete with bohemian tassles and it's in her favorite shade of muted shell to boot!



Knitted poncho

RRP: £15.00

Available from Topshop





