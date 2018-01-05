>
Florence Welch Fashion | Florence Welch | Get The Look

Florence Welch Fashion | Florence Welch Style | Get The Look 

 

Florence Welch © Sipa

We've fallen in love with Florence Welch's romantic style. With floaty dresses, tumbling layers and tumultuous tiers, Florence Welch's Renaissance dress sense is always balanced with a modern edge. We love her music and are obsessed with her retro style.

This Givenchy dress complements her fair skin perfectly. Heer's how to get her look without spending a fortune.

These Florence Welch style pieces are wardrobe must haves for romantic dressers everywhere.

Florence Welch Style: Get the look
 

This batwing dress in sunset orange should satisfy your Florence Welch style crush cravings.

Asos maxi dress
RRP: £50.00
Available from Asos
 


 

Another floral number that would look great on Florence is this assymetric Chiffon top - perfect for days spent at the beach. 


Floral top
RRP: £20.00
Available from BooHoo
 

 
 

Homespun chic and seventies retro dominate Florence Welch's wardrobe. This crochet maxi dress pays homage to her style. 

Crochet dress
RRP: £99.99
Available from Zara  


This flirty skirt from Fairtrade is available from Warehouse and is on sale for £5.00 - the perfect addition for a Welch themed wardrobe.

Fairtrade skirt
RRP: £5.00
Available from Warehouse

 


 

This gem leaf print playsuit is embellished with a scattering of gems and jewels, the print inspired by nature. Made from pure silk this little number will keep you cool on summer days.

Playsuit by Unique
RRP: £225.00
Available from Topshop
 



Ponchos are a must for festival goers this summer. Florence Welch would look sensational in this open stitched design, complete with bohemian tassles and it's in her favorite shade of muted shell to boot! 

Knitted poncho
RRP: £15.00
Available from Topshop






  
Fashion Editor
29/03/2011
