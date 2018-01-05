>
Get Amanda Seyfried's laidback LA style post Golden Globes

 
Amanda Seyfried has been doing the red carpet rounds with Les Miserables premieres and the Golden Globes, but even off duty she always looks chic and well groomed.

She was snapped yesterday following the Golden Globes rocking this low key outfit which we can't get enough of. That lil' red blazer is too cute - and don't get us started on the red laced booties.

While we can't steal her red carpet style as easily we can definitely copy cat her daytime wear - starting with a pair of skinny jeans and teaming them with some A list touches!

We love her movie star accessorizing - the massive shades and even bigger bag make this thrown together outfit look much more polished.

