Get the look: Amanda Seyfried

To copy Amanda Seyfried's chilled out style grab your best skinny jeans or get a pair like these from All Saints and pair with a white tee and a bright blazer - we love this orange number from Topshop.



Then all that's left to do is boot up, grab an oversized handbag like this one from Zara and don some superstar shades - this Prada pair is perfect.



We think the boots with red laces make this outfit - so customise your own lace up boots with some red laces - we found this Mr Lacy pair from JD Sports.



If you're dead set on getting Amanda's look then book in for a soft blow dry to create some movement in your hair.



Here's what you need...



