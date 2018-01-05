>
Essentials
Get Amanda Seyfried's laidback LA style post Golden Globes
  
Get the look: Amanda Seyfried
Get the look: Amanda Seyfried


To copy Amanda Seyfried's chilled out style grab your best skinny jeans or get a pair like these from All Saints and pair with a white tee and a bright blazer - we love this orange number from Topshop.

Then all that's left to do is boot up, grab an oversized handbag like this one from Zara and don some superstar shades - this Prada pair is perfect.

We think the boots with red laces make this outfit - so customise your own lace up boots with some red laces - we found this Mr Lacy pair from JD Sports.

If you're dead set on getting Amanda's look then book in for a soft blow dry to create some movement in your hair.

Here's what you need...
15/01/2013
