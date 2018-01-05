>
>
>
Essentials
Get Amanda Seyfried's laidback LA style post Golden Globes
  
The boots
In this article

The boots


Tatoosh Clyde boot
RRP: £87.41
Available from FarFetch
Fashion Editor
15/01/2013
Tags Essentials
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneMeghan Markles best fashion moments throughout the years
Jennifer Aniston's dating historyDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         