- Get Kristen Stewart’s red carpet look…

Kristen Stewart made her first red carpet appearance since the whole cheating on R-Patz malarkey. But whatever – we’re over that – we just care about her hot to trot style.

She looked absolutely divine at her film premiere in a mesh and lace Zuhair Murad dress, we can’t any fault with it! The length is perfect on her, the cheeky sheer skirt is just playful enough and the high mesh neckline finishes off her red carpet look perfectly.

Now can we just take a moment to admire her hair please.

We love that she boycotts traditional Hollywood curls and opts for a gelled back ponytail, Hollywood rebellion! It’s individual style, and that’s something we can get behind in a celeb-land full of hair extensions and peplums.

This sexy little ASOS number is a good high-street alternative to K-Stews Zuhair Murad dress. The mesh and lace sleeves and neck should leave you feeling suitably Kristen.

We love the addition of velvet panelling, it adds a touch of luxury. And whilst the neckline might look super risqué, the narrow slit and lace ensure only a peek is on show!

Bodycon dress in lace and velvet

RRP: £45.00

Available from ASOS



If you love the flower embellishing on K-Stews dress then you’ll love this mesh bodysuit. It’s got the long sleeves and high neckline as well as simply gorgeous flower and chain applique detailing.

Applique body suit

RRP: £75.00

Available from Prey of London

You’re going to need something to tuck that gorge bodysuit into and we think this diving pencil skirt will fit the bill nicely.

Like Kristen’s dress it’s full of lace detailing and the bottom section is see-through for just the right amount of peek-a-boo!

Lace button skirt by Rare

RRP: £36.00

Available from Topshop And if it’s still not Kristen-esque enough for you, you need to layer on a splash of red by way of a ridiculously opulent ruby necklace.

We think this extravagant Scho necklace would work perfectly, but it’s a bit of a budget buster! For something more budget friendly try this George set for under £10.00.

Scho cake red cherry necklace

RRP: £336.64

Available from Luisaviaroma



