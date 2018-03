Kristen Stewart made her first red carpet appearance since the whole cheating on R-Patz malarkey. But whatever – we’re over that – we just care about her hot to trot style.



She looked absolutely divine at her film premiere in a mesh and lace Zuhair Murad dress, we can’t any fault with it! The length is perfect on her, the cheeky sheer skirt is just playful enough and the high mesh neckline finishes off her red carpet look perfectly.



Now can we just take a moment to admire her hair please.



We love that she boycotts traditional Hollywood curls and opts for a gelled back ponytail, Hollywood rebellion! It’s individual style, and that’s something we can get behind in a celeb-land full of hair extensions and peplums.



So if you want to copy Kristen Stewarts red carpet looks, here are our top finds…

Get Kristen Stewart’s red carpet look…