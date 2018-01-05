>
Get The LFW Look: Marvelous minimalism

Josefine from Sweden oozes minimalistic style with her clean lines and natural, pared down palette. The key to making this look work is the contrasting textures, from leather to chiffon, it’s all in the feel! 
 
So if you fancy giving minimalism a whirl, then read on…
 
 
 
First you’ll need a PU leather peplum top, like this cute one from Club L. The peplum flare and capped shoulders give it just the right amount of detail whilst the block colour keeps things looking simple. We adore!
 
Club L Peplum Top
RRP: £18.00
Available from Republic
Now you’ll need a sky blue mini skirt, we love this double length version one from Topshop, the play on proportions adds another layer to the look that keeps things looking fresh. 
 
Layered peplum mini
RRP: £34.00
Available from Topshop
 
 
Don’t forget an all-white boyfriend style blazer jacket. This neutral piece is super versatile and will go with all sorts from your wardrobe. 
 
Fluid longline blazer
RRP: £65.00
Available from Topshop
   
A comfy-yet-chic pair of ankle boots will ensure you’re looking suitable stylish without the sore tootsies! We love the gold zipper detail on this River Island pair, tres chic!
 
River Island zip side ankle boots
RRP: £40.00
Available from ASOS
 
 
 
 
A black tote will pull together the look nicely, and ensure you have plenty of space to store all your must-haves, or better yet, an excuse to buy more!
 
Linea Imogen tote bag
RRP: £134.00 (sale price)
Available from House of Fraser
 

Finish off the look  with a pair of statement chain earrings. To get the minimalist look down pat, it’s best to avoid over accessorising and instead stick to one key piece. 
 
Chain beaded drop earrings
RRP: £2.50
Available from Forever 21 

Abby Driver
18/09/2012
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 

