- Get The LFW Look: Rock red

Today we are crazy for Nicola’s look. This clever play on smart casual is just the thing to breathe some fresh air into LFW and add a pop of colour without being too in-your-face crazy.
We love the cute tailored details, such as the contrast collar and the high waisted crop trousers. Despite these making Nicola’s outfit quite formal, the contrast creepers and messy top bun add just the right kick of playfulness to stop it from feeling stuffy.
Style kudos!
So if you want to snap up Nicola’s cheeky tailoring, read on…
First up you’ll need a pair of bright red cut off trousers, which will act as your outfits anchor. This gorge capri pair from Fay are just what you need to get a good dose of colour.
And if you’re worried about the weird length, we urge you to try! Cut offs can actually lengthen your legs, much as it may mystify!
Fay capri trousers
RRP: £118.00 (sale price)
Available from Far Fetch
A super cute, office-ready contrast shirt is next on the order. We love this ivory blouse from Austin Reed, it’s so damn suave!
Don’t forget to tuck it into your high wasited trousers for maximum Nicola effect!
AR RED Ivory contrast blouse
RRP: £79.90
Available from Austin Reed
Now comes the footwear (yay!), we happen to be a wee bit obssed with creepers around here. The freaky look combined with comfy height is always a win in our sartorial books.
This T.U.K pair are uncannily similar to Nicola’s, we wonder if they’re an exact match?
T.U.K creepers
RRP: £70.00
Available from Javari
Before you say it, we know, a Gucci messanger bag is a massive budget buster. BUT designer handbags 100% qualify as an investment purchase, and just think how super handy this strappy across body bag would be? It even has adjustable straps!
Gucci messanger bag
RRP: £270.00
Available from Flannels
Lastly you’ll need a swipe of red lipstick to make sure your trousers are in good company. Ta da!
MAC lipstick
RRP: £14.00
Available from MAC
Abby Driver
15/09/2012
