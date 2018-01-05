- Get The LFW Look: Rock red

Get the Look: Alexa Chung

Today we are crazy for Nicola’s look. This clever play on smart casual is just the thing to breathe some fresh air into LFW and add a pop of colour without being too in-your-face crazy.

We love the cute tailored details, such as the contrast collar and the high waisted crop trousers. Despite these making Nicola’s outfit quite formal, the contrast creepers and messy top bun add just the right kick of playfulness to stop it from feeling stuffy.

Style kudos!

So if you want to snap up Nicola’s cheeky tailoring, read on… Get the Look: Alexa

First up you’ll need a pair of bright red cut off trousers, which will act as your outfits anchor. This gorge capri pair from Fay are just what you need to get a good dose of colour.





Fay capri trousers

RRP: £118.00 (sale price)

Available from Far Fetch And if you’re worried about the weird length, we urge you to try! Cut offs can actually lengthen your legs, much as it may mystify!

A super cute, office-ready contrast shirt is next on the order. We love this ivory blouse from Austin Reed, it’s so damn suave!





AR RED Ivory contrast blouse

RRP: £79.90

Available from Austin Reed Don’t forget to tuck it into your high wasited trousers for maximum Nicola effect! Now comes the footwear (yay!), we happen to be a wee bit obssed with creepers around here. The freaky look combined with comfy height is always a win in our sartorial books.





T.U.K creepers

RRP: £70.00 Available from Javari This T.U.K pair are uncannily similar to Nicola’s, we wonder if they’re an exact match?



Gucci messanger bag

RRP: £270.00

Available from Flannels Before you say it, we know, a Gucci messanger bag is a massive budget buster. BUT designer handbags 100% qualify as an investment purchase, and just think how super handy this strappy across body bag would be? It even has adjustable straps!

Lastly you’ll need a swipe of red lipstick to make sure your trousers are in good company. Ta da!

MAC lipstick

RRP: £14.00

Available from MAC



