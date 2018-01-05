>
>

Get The LFW Look: Sunshine in autumn

Annie looks absolutely stunning her sunshine yellow frock and statement neckwear.

We love the way she’s teamed a super bright hue with a contrasting necklace, but kept the rest simple with black accessories, tres chic!
 
Wanna do like Annie, and refuse to believe we’re headed towards winter? Read on…
 
 
First things first you’ll need a suitably sunshiney dress, we think this structured frock from BHS is a pretty close match to Annie's, it has the short sleeves and above the knee length, plus it’s in a wonderful shade of yellow. Perfect!
Did we mention it’s on sale? We’re good to you…
 
Cutie structured dress
RRP: £15.00 (sale price)
Available from BHS

Next comes the funky statement necklace. It has to have a slight tribal feel to it if it's gonna match Annie's exquisitely put together look. We reckon ASOS’s take on a ‘friendship bracelet’ necklace is a pretty good match, plus the colours are spot on. 
 
Statement friendship bracelet necklace
RRP: £16.00 (sale price)
Available from ASOS
 
 
Now for the footwear. You'll need a pair of chic but practical ankle boots. Annie was busy street style snapping people at LFW (just like us), so heels capable of running after fashionista’s on the move are a must! We love this pair of ARC books with silver zip detailing, tres chic!
 
ARC Ankle boots
RRP: £40.00
Available from ASOS
  
Next up, a chunky silver ring with just a hint of sparkle. We love this Juicy Couture stunner, a real party piece. 
 
Antique crystal ring
RRP: £42.50
Available from The Outnet
 
 
 
 
Lastly, you’ll need a stylish and ever practical watch. Opt for black leather and a round face for maximum Annie likeness! We love this bad boy, super chic.
 
Stella round watch
RRP: £127.42
Available from Nordstrom
 

Abby Driver
16/09/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
